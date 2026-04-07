80 arrested in special police operation at Dambulla Economic Centre

A total of 80 individuals have been arrested in a special two-hour police operation conducted within the Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre.

The operation was carried out with the involvement of officers from Dambulla and surrounding police stations.

Police reported that several of those arrested were found in possession of narcotics, including cannabis and heroin.

Additionally, authorities stated that among those apprehended were individuals who had previously evaded court proceedings for various offenses.

The operation was prompted by a series of recent anti-social activities in the area, including repeated thefts of farmers’ vegetable stocks and the removal of vehicle parts.