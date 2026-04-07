Chinese national arrested at BIA for attempting to smuggle cigarettes

A Chinese national passenger who attempted to smuggle a consignment of cigarettes worth Rs. 550,000 into Sri Lanka through the ‘Green Channel’, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), was arrested by Customs officials at BIA in the early hours today (7).

The suspect has been identified as a 28-year-old Chinese businessman who had arrived at BIA from Bangkok on AirAsia flight AK047 at 12:40 a.m. today, Ada Derana reporter said.

Customs officials discovered 185 cartons containing a total of 37,000 sticks of cigarettes manufactured in China, concealed within his luggage.

Customs officials at BIA have detained him, and further investigations are underway.