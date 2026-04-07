No power cuts, only electricity breakdowns: Energy Minister clarifies

No power cuts, only electricity breakdowns: Energy Minister clarifies

April 7, 2026   11:47 am

Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody stated that the government has not implemented any power cuts despite the ongoing energy crisis, clarifying that the intermittent disruptions are solely due to electricity breakdowns.

During today’s parliamentary session (April 7), Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Mujibur Rahman questioned why the public has not been adequately informed if power cuts are being enforced. 

He highlighted reports from various parts of the island indicating power outages lasting one or more hours daily.

In response, the Minister urged against making misleading statements, noting that power breakdowns occur frequently and are not a new experience for the people of the country.

The Minister further emphasized that such short-term disruptions should be referred to as “breakdowns” rather than “power cuts.”

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