Dont travel by train today, Israeli military warns people in Iran

Dont travel by train today, Israeli military warns people in Iran

April 7, 2026   11:48 am

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is warning people in Iran not to take the train today.

In a post shared on the military’s Farsi social media account, it tells people in Iran ‘‘for the sake of your security’’ to ‘‘refrain from using and travelling by train’’ throughout the country ‘‘until 21:00 Iran time’’.

It adds that ‘‘presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life’’.

It comes as US President Donald Trump threatens to strike civilian infrastructure targets across Iran, if the regime refuses to allow free passage through the Strait of Hormuz by 20:00 EDT Tuesday (01:00 BST Wednesday).

In updates issued overnight, the Israeli military also said it completed a wave of air strikes targeting ‘‘infrastructure in Tehran’’ linked to the regime, and killed people it said were members of Hezbollah.

Separately, the military also said it had intercepted missiles launched towards Israel by Iran.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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