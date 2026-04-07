Sri Lanka CERT warns public of rising festive-season social media scams

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (Sri Lanka CERT) today (07) has issued a public warning regarding a significant increase in online scams and financial fraud attempts circulating across social media platforms during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season.

Sri Lanka CERT has observed that cybercriminals are actively exploiting the festive period when online engagement is at its peak to manipulate public trust and target unsuspecting individuals, according to a statement.

These scams are carefully crafted to take advantage of seasonal goodwill, urgency, and heightened digital interactions.

According to Sri Lanka CERT, a growing number of complaints have been reported involving fraudulent schemes where scammers impersonate government institutions, public service departments, well-known supermarkets, and reputable business entities.

These malicious actors promote fake offers, special discounts, financial rewards, and prize giveaways to lure victims, the statement said.

In addition, there has been a notable rise in scams linked to online “Avurudu Kumari” competitions and similar festive promotions, which are used to collect personal data, including photographs and other sensitive information.

Sri Lanka CERT further notes that scammers frequently distribute deceptive links, encouraging users to make payments or disclose personal and financial information.

Several victims have reported unauthorized bank transactions and financial losses as a result of such activities, the statement said.

Sri Lanka CERT strongly advises the public to exercise caution and adhere to the following safety measures:

Avoid clicking on suspicious or unfamiliar links.

Do not share personal information, such as National Identity Card numbers or banking details, on unverified platforms.

Never disclose banking credentials or One-Time Passwords (OTPs) to unknown individuals or untrusted websites.

Sri Lanka CERT emphasizes that legitimate government institutions and reputable organizations do not request sensitive personal or financial information through unsolicited messages, social media posts, or unknown links.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and to verify the authenticity of any social media communication, fundraising request, or financial offer through official and trusted sources before taking any action, it added.