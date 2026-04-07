Govt. allocates Rs. 15 bln to provide relief for electricity consumers using less than 90 units
April 7, 2026 12:58 pm
The government has decided to provide relief to electricity consumers who use less than 90 units, under the government’s proposed new economic relief package for groups affected by the Middle East crisis.
Due to the increase in fuel prices and the prevailing dry weather conditions, which require the use of thermal power plants for electricity generation, the government has decided to bear the additional cost for a period of three months.
Accordingly, the government has allocated Rs.15 billion for this purpose.