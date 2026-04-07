Israeli military says it has hit another petrochemical complex in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it has struck a third petrochemical complex in Iran.

It says it hit the plant - located in Shiraz, in southwestern Iran - on Monday.

According to the IDF, it was a facility that produced nitric acid used in ballistic missile production.

It adds that this third attack follows two separate strikes on petrochemical complexes also on Monday.

These were on the South Pars petrochemical plant in Asaluyeh, in the south of Iran, and the Marvdasht Petrochemical Complex in the Fars province.

Source: BBC

--Agencies