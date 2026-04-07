Nuwara Eliya PS Chairman arrested by Bribery Commission

The Chairman of the Nuwara Eliya Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The Chairman is accused of approving a building plan in 2021 for a government-owned land without following the prescribed procedures that must be adhered to by the Pradeshiya Sabha when issuing permits for development activities within its jurisdiction.

The arrest was made on charges of committing corruption by granting an undue advantage to a relevant applicant.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.