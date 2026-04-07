Artemis II astronauts heading back to Earth after flying around the Moon

Nasa’s Artemis II mission is on its way back to Earth after completing a historic fly-by of the far side of the Moon.

As expected, the four astronauts were out of contact with Nasa’s team on Earth for forty minutes, as they flew around the part of the Moon not visible from our planet.

By doing so, their Orion spacecraft travelled more than 250,000 miles from Earth - a new record for the furthest distance humans have ever travelled into space.

Commander Reid Wiseman said the team “saw sights that no human has ever seen,” adding that the experience was “absolutely spectacular.”

It will now take the astronauts four days to make their return journey, with their craft due to gently splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the west coast of America on Saturday morning UK time.

Historic lunar fly-by

It was a historic day for Nasa and the Artemis mission, as the astronauts finally made it around the Moon, after a four day journey from Earth.

The Orion spacecraft passed behind the Moon - known as the far side of the Moon - which is the side we cannot see from Earth.

This meant that the astronauts were out of radio contact with Nasa’s team on Earth for around 40 minutes, as the spacecraft’s signals were blocked by the Moon.

Experts knew this moment would happen and it was part of the craft’s flight plan.

When contact with Nasa’s mission control centre was re-established, astronaut Christina Koch said it was “so great to hear the Earth again.”

While flying behind the Moon, the Orion spacecraft also reached its maximum distance from Earth.

Nasa says the crew flew to the furthest point from Earth at 252,756 miles - a new record for the furthest distance travelled by humans from our home planet.

Next, the crew had a quick break, before observing a total solar eclipse, which lasted about an hour.

The astronauts took photographs and described to Nasa experts what they could see.

The crew added that there were “not enough adjectives” to describe the “surreal” experience.

As the four astronauts began the process of sending all their data from the past seven hours of observation to Earth, they also received a call from US President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on their achievement.

“We have a lot of things to be proud of lately, but this is... there’s nothing like what you’re doing, circling around the moon for the first time in more than a half century, and breaking the all time record for the farthest distance from planet Earth,” President Trump said.

What happens now with Artemis II?

The astronauts are now on their way home. The return journey to Earth will take around four days.

The crew will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, where parachutes on their Orion spacecraft will open up to help slow it down.

This will help give them a gentle splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California in America, where a team will be waiting to bring them back to dry land.

They are expected to make their return at around 01.07am UK time on Saturday morning.

Source: BBC

-- Agencies