Ex-SLRC Chairman Sarath Kongahage arrested by Bribery Commission

The former Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC), Sarath Kongahage and the former Director General, Devapriya Abeysinghe have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The duo is accused of recruiting six employees outside the approved SLRC cadre and assigned to former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella’s personal staff, while being paid by the SLRC.

The move gas caused a loss of Rs. 14.32 million to the government, according to the Bribery Commission.