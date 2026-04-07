Three people killed in shooting near Israeli consulate in Istanbul
April 7, 2026 03:35 pm
Three people were killed and two police officers were injured in a gunfire incident near the building housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, media reports said.
Reuters video showed a police officer pulling out a gun and taking cover as gunshots resounded. One person was seen covered in blood.
A strong armed police presence is always maintained in the area near the Israeli consulate. Television footage showed armed police patrolling in the area after the shooting.
Source: Reuters
-- Agencies