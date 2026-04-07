Three people killed in shooting near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

Three people killed in shooting near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

April 7, 2026   03:35 pm

Three people were killed and two police officers were injured in a gunfire incident near the building housing the Israeli consulate in ⁠Istanbul on Tuesday, media reports said.

Reuters video showed a police officer pulling out a gun and taking cover as gunshots resounded. One person was seen covered in ⁠blood.

A strong armed police presence is always maintained in the area near the ⁠Israeli consulate. Television footage showed armed police patrolling in the ⁠area after the shooting.

Source: Reuters

-- Agencies

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