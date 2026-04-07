Iran warns fuel will be cut off for years if Trump carries out threat

Iran warns fuel will be cut off for years if Trump carries out threat

April 7, 2026   04:16 pm

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard warned Tuesday it would “deprive the U.S and its allies of the region’s oil and gas for years” if U.S. President Donald Trump carries out his threat to attack power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz doesn’t open.

Multiple Iranian media outlets carried the statement.

It also issued a new threat to the Gulf Arab states.

“We have exercised great restraint and had considerations in choosing retaliatory targets, but from now on all these considerations have been removed,” the warning read.

Source: AP
-Agencies 

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