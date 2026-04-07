12-hour water cut announced for Pelanwatta and several areas

12-hour water cut announced for Pelanwatta and several areas

April 7, 2026   04:17 pm

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced a 12-hour water cut for Pelanwatta and several areas due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

Accordingly, the water cut will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. today (April 7) to 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (April 8).

The Water Board noted the supply of water will be suspended to Pelanwatta, Siddamulla, Arawwala, Niwanthidiya, Bokundara Road, Rathmaldeniya, Maharagama–Piliyandala Road, Moraketiya Road, Hiripitiya, Gorakapitiya Road, Niyandagala Road, Dolekade Junction, Kudamaduwa (along the 255 bus route), and Pubudu Mawatha (along the 255 bus route).

According to the NWSDB, the water production at the Labugama and Kalatuwawa treatment facilities has been reduced due to a rapid decline in reservoir water levels caused by the prolonged dry spell.

Officials stated that these two treatment plants supply water to the affected areas, making it necessary to impose water cuts on a temporary basis.

Residents in the affected areas have also been advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it sparingly during the interruption period.

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