Sarath Kongahage and Devapriya Abeysinghe remanded until April 17

Sarath Kongahage and Devapriya Abeysinghe remanded until April 17

April 7, 2026   04:31 pm

The former Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC), Sarath Kongahage and the former Director General, Devapriya Abeysinghe who were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), have been remanded.

The duo has been remanded until April 17, Ada Derana reporter said.

Sarath Kongahage and Devapriya Abeysinghe are accused of recruiting six employees outside the approved SLRC cadre and assigned to former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella’s personal staff, while being paid by the SLRC.

The move has caused a loss of Rs. 14.32 million to the government, according to the Bribery Commission.

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