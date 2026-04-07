Parliament to debate Sri Lankas prevailing situation tomorrow

Parliament to debate Sri Lankas prevailing situation tomorrow

April 7, 2026   05:48 pm

An adjournment motion regarding the current situation in Sri Lanka, to be moved by the government is scheduled to be debated tomorrow in Parliament.

Parliament will convene tomorrow (08), as decided at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held today under the chairmanship of the Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, said the Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera.

According to the decision taken today, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers. Thereafter, the time from 10.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2).

Subsequently, it has been decided to hold the debate from 11.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on the adjournment motion regarding the current situation, to be moved by the government.

Furthermore, there will be no changes to the Parliamentary business scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, it was also decided not to hold the second Parliamentary week of April due to the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival.

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