First photo from far side of the moon released

First photo from far side of the moon released

April 7, 2026   06:40 pm

The White House released the first photo taken by the Artemis II crew of the far side of the Moon on Tuesday.

“Humanity, from the other side. First photo from the far side of the Moon. Captured from Orion as Earth dips beyond the lunar horizon,” the picture, dated April 6, was captioned on a post on X.

The Artemis II astronauts are on their way back to Earth from the moon after going deeper into space than any humans have ever gone before.

The Orion spacecraft travelled a record-breaking 252,756 miles (406,771km) away from Earth on Monday evening, becoming so close to the moon it appeared to them the size of a basketball held at arm’s length, Nasa said.

They also became the first humans to see the far-side of the moon with the unaided eye during the mission as they passed behind it during the lunar flyby.

-- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Water cuts in Colombo continue as dry weather persists across Sri Lanka (English)

Water cuts in Colombo continue as dry weather persists across Sri Lanka (English)

Litro, LAUGFS announce major hike in gas prices public dismayed by continuous shortage in market (English)

Litro, LAUGFS announce major hike in gas prices public dismayed by continuous shortage in market (English)

National QR payment adoption program launched to steer Sri Lanka towards a cash-lite economy (English)

National QR payment adoption program launched to steer Sri Lanka towards a cash-lite economy (English)

CID lacks credible evidence to justify arrest - Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay files writ petition (English)

CID lacks credible evidence to justify arrest - Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay files writ petition (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm