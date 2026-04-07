Special audit report on coal procurement for Lakvijaya Power Plant released

A special audit report has been released on the coal purchasing process carried out by the Lanka Coal Company for the Lakvijaya Power Plant, as well as on coal procurement for the 2025/2026 season.

The report examines the procedures followed in procuring coal, highlighting key aspects related to the purchasing process and supply arrangements for the upcoming operational period.

Further details of the audit findings are provided in the report released by the relevant authorities.

විගණන වාර්තාව by poornima