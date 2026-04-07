Special transport plan launched for Sinhala and Tamil New Year period

The National Transport Commission has implemented a special transport plan to facilitate passengers traveling to their hometowns for the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

According to the Commission, the program will be in effect from tomorrow until April 20, in collaboration with the Department of Railways and the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

As part of the plan, around 800 additional daily bus journeys will be deployed through inter-provincial private bus operators regulated by the National Transport Commission.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Railways has also introduced additional special train services from Colombo Fort Railway Station, supplementing regular services to existing destinations.

The Commission expects nearly 1.5 million passengers to use bus and railway stations in Colombo and surrounding areas during the festive period.

Authorities have ensured that essential facilities, including sanitation, security, and first aid services, are available at major bus terminals. Special duty officers have also been deployed to manage operations.

To ensure passenger safety and service quality, 24-hour mobile inspection teams have been assigned to monitor key transport routes. These teams will oversee issues such as overcharging, service standards, and passenger safety.

In addition, a round-the-clock operations room and customer service unit have been established for the duration of the festive travel period, the NTC noted.

Passengers can contact the National Transport Commission via the 1955 hotline or through WhatsApp at 071 259 55 55 for assistance and complaints.