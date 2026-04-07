Dept. for Registration of Persons working to restore system; Limited one-day service to resume

Dept. for Registration of Persons working to restore system; Limited one-day service to resume

April 7, 2026   07:54 pm

The Department for Registration of Persons says efforts are currently underway to restore its computer system to resume normal operations.

In a statement, the Commissioner General of Registration of Persons, M.S.P. Suriyapperuma announced that, starting tomorrow (April 8), arrangements have been made to issue National Identity Cards (NICs) under the one-day service only for applicants with urgent requirements at the head office and regional offices.

However, the department stated that all other services—including verification of NIC details and translation into English for government and non-government institutions—will remain temporarily suspended.

Relevant institutions have been requested to adopt alternative methods during the period.

Accordingly, normal public services and other office operations at the head office and regional offices will not function until further notice.

The Department further noted that once the system is fully restored, all services will resume without interruption.

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