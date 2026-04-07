Iran war could spiral out of control, Qatari official says

Iran war could spiral out of control, Qatari official says

April 7, 2026   08:21 pm

Qatar warned on Tuesday that the region is close to a point where the situation could “spiral out of control.”

Asked by CNN’s Matthew Chance if Qatar believes the war could be diffused before the looming US deadline, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said: “We’ve been urging all parties to find a resolution out of this war before it spirals out of control.”

US President Donald Trump has warned that a “whole civilization will die tonight” as his Tuesday 8 p.m. ET deadline for Iran to make a deal and open the Strait of Hormuz approaches.

The spokesperson added that any agreement with Iran should come in consensus with all regional actors and “cannot exclude” any regional partner.

Doha seeks an agreement that reflects “a new regional security framework,” but one that also includes “international guarantees” that respect international law, al-Ansari said.

The official added that Qatar is not currently engaged in mediation efforts between the United States and Iran.

The spokesperson said the Strait of Hormuz is not subject to one country’s territorial control and should not be used by one state.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies

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