Indian tourist arrivals top 150,000 in 2026

Indian tourist arrivals top 150,000 in 2026

April 7, 2026   08:56 pm

More than 150,000 Indian nationals have visited Sri Lanka thus far in 2026, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

Meanwhile, a total of 26,800 tourists have arrived in the country so far in the month of April, SLTDA noted.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 7,562 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 28.0%. Furthermore, 2,854 persons from the United Kingdom, 2,794 from Australia, 1,623 from Russia and 1,537 Chinese nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of April.

In March, a total of 183,979 tourists visited Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka in 2026 has increased to 767,434 with the release of the latest figures for March.

Among them, 154,835 individuals are from India, 81,274 from the UK, 67,274 Russia, the SLTDA noted.

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