President chairs meeting to discuss release of lands held by security forces in Northern Province

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence met in Parliament this afternoon (07) under the chairmanship of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as Minister of Defence.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on the progress of previous deliberations, as well as on issues raised by Members of Parliament representing the Northern Province as well as both government and opposition parties.

Particular attention was given to challenges arising in the release of lands held by security forces in the Northern and Eastern Provinces and in reopening closed road sections, along with possible constructive solutions, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

The President also inquired into the steps taken to resolve issues relating to lands associated with religious places.

Attention was further drawn to the reconstruction of roads and irrigation systems damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, as well as the process and progress of compensating farmers affected by the disaster.

President Dissanayake noted that nearly 1,000 acres of privately owned land in the Northern Province had been released by the government in 2025 alone and stated that plans are in place to release remaining lands in a systematic manner, the PMD noted.

The President emphasised that while lands required for sustaining livelihoods are being released, the government also aims to manage land resources for industrial and economic activities and instructed officials to explore further steps in this regard.

Matters relating to the welfare of members of the security forces, as well as the functioning of the Ministry of Defence and its affiliated institutions, were also reviewed. Approval of the Ministerial Consultative Committee was obtained for regulations to be presented to Parliament, the PMD added.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara, Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Members of Parliament from both government and opposition, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha, the Commanders of the Tri-Forces and several senior officials of the Ministry of Defence.