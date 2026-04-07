Russia and China veto UN Security Council vote on Strait of Hormuz

Russia and China veto UN Security Council vote on Strait of Hormuz

April 7, 2026   09:49 pm

Russia and China have vetoed a Gulf draft resolution at the UN Security Council that strongly encouraged defensive, co-ordinated efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Eleven countries voted in favour and two council members abstained (Pakistan and Colombia).

After weeks of negotiations, the draft was watered down from initially being under Chapter VII (authorising military force) to removing Chapter VII but “authorizing states to use all defensive means necessary” to finally strongly encouraging defensive efforts.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani chaired the meeting.

Speaking before the vote, he told council members that the draft didn’t create a new reality, but was a serious response to a pattern of recurring hostile Iranian behaviour that must cease.

He said failure by the Security Council to respond to the weaponising of the vital waterway for leverage would have grave consequences for the world and could be replicated in other straits and waterways, transforming the world in to a jungle.

Source: BBC

-- Agencies

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