Fuel bowser overturns on BadullaColombo road

Fuel bowser overturns on BadullaColombo road

April 7, 2026   10:13 pm

A fuel bowser overturned on the Badulla–Colombo main road at Puwakgahawela this afternoon (April 7).

According to reports, the accident was caused by a mechanical failure.

The bowser, which was carrying approximately 33,000 liters of fuel, overturned onto the road, resulting in a large fuel spill across the area.

Following the accident, fuel spread along the road, and area residents were seen arriving with containers to collect the spilled fuel.

Authorities are expected to take necessary measures to manage the situation and ensure public safety.

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