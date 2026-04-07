Iranians have gathered in large numbers at bridges and power generation stations across the country, forming human chains to prevent them from being targeted, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump warned of strikes on key infrastructure in Iran, including bridges and power plants, if Tehran does not agree to his demands to end the war.

Footage shared by Iran’s state media Press TV showed long lines of people, holding flags, standing outside power plants and bridges. Thousands were seen forming what appeared to be human shields around sites that the US had threatened to attack.

The Iranian government had earlier urged civilians, including youth, artists and athletes, to take part in the initiative. Alireza Rahimi, Secretary of the Supreme Council of Youth and Adolescents, called on young people to form human chains to protect critical infrastructure.

Rahimi said the idea came from the youth themselves. “A number of university youth, young artists, and youth organisations proposed that we form a human ring or human chain around the country’s power plants,” he said.

He added that the campaign, titled “Human Chain of Iran’s Youth for a Bright Future”, aims to show unity and determination.

Earlier, Trump has again issued a fresh warning, saying “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran does not meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and agree to a deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

-- Agencies