Donald Trump announces two-week ceasefire with Iran

Donald Trump announces two-week ceasefire with Iran

April 8, 2026   04:35 am

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Apr 7) that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war.

Trump’s announcement on social media was the latest example of Trump backing down from severe threats, after he warned Iran earlier on Tuesday that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if his demands were not met.

Trump said the deal was subject to Iran’s agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, which typically handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

Trump said Iran had presented a 10-point proposal that was a “workable basis” for negotiations and that he expected an agreement to be “finalised and consummated” during the two-week ceasefire.

He said the ceasefire is based on conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Muni, whom he said requested that the US “hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran”.

This is “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz”, he added.

“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

ISRAEL SAYS IRAN FIRED MISSILES

Minutes after Trump’s announcement, Israel’s military warned early on Wednesday that Iran had fired missiles toward it.

“The (Israeli army) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said on its official Telegram channel.

Blasts were heard from Jerusalem and Jericho on the occupied West Bank, AFP correspondents said.
The Israeli military told people in the areas affected by the incoming missile warnings to seek safety in bomb shelters.

-- Agencies

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