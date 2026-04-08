The 10-point plan for the conditional ceasefire, according to Iran

Iran’s 10-point proposal that it sent to the United States includes controlled transit through the straight of Hormuz coordinated with the Iranian armed forces, ending the war against Iran and allied groups, and the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from all regional bases, according to Iranian media.

The proposal also includes lifting all primary and secondary sanctions, payment of full compensation to Iran and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Here is the 10-point plan, according to an Iranian state broadcaster:

1. Complete cessation of the war on Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen

2. Complete and permanent cessation of the war on Iran with no time limit

3. Ending all conflicts in the region in their entirety

4. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

5. Establishing a protocol and conditions to ensure freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz

6. Full payment of compensation for reconstruction costs to Iran

7. Full commitment to lifting sanctions on Iran

8. Release of Iranian funds and frozen assets held by the United States

9. Iran fully commits to not seeking possession of any nuclear weapons

10. Immediate ceasefire takes effect on all fronts immediately upon approval of the above conditions

--Agencies