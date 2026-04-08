Israel agrees to suspend bombing of Iran after Trump announcement

Israel has agreed to suspend its bombing of Iran for a two-week period after Donald Trump announced a temporary ceasefire.

Trump’s announcement came less than 90 minutes before his deadline of 1am UK time on Wednesday for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has subsequently agreed to permit “safe passage” through the strait for the duration of the ceasefire.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sky News correspondents reported hearing sirens and loud interceptions in Israel, after the IDF said it had identified missiles launched from Iran.



Source: Sky News

--Agencies