Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm

Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm

April 8, 2026   05:56 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Monaragala districts after 1.00 p.m.

A few showers may occur in coastal areas of Western province and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (08th) are Warakapola, Aranayaka, Gampola, Bibile, Inginiyagala, and Akkaraipattu at about 12:12 noon.

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