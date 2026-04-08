Missile attacks reported across Gulf and Israel after ceasefire announced

Missile attacks reported across Gulf and Israel after ceasefire announced

April 8, 2026   06:30 am

Sirens are sounding across the Gulf and in Israel as several countries report incoming missiles early Wednesday after President Donald Trump said the US had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

Both Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates said they were working to intercept incoming drone and missile threats in posts to X from their respective militaries.

Bahrains Interior Ministry said sirens were sounding and encouraged residents to seek safety, while Saudi Arabias Civil Defense issued an early warning of potential danger in the central governorate of Al-Kharj.

Israels military said it had identified several rounds of missiles launched from Iran and was working to intercept the threats. Emergency teams were responding to several impact sites in central Israel, according to Israels Magen David Adom (MDA).

US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire around 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, though he did not specify when it was to take effect.

Irans Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei also issued an order for all military branches to stop firing, Irans state broadcaster IRIB reported at around 8:30p.m. ET.

During the war, Iran has boasted of a decentralized defense strategy, meaning its various regional military commanders work with a level of autonomy off predetermined target lists. This model means it could take time for the order to reach to individual military units.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies

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