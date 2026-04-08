MPs to debate Sri Lankas prevailing situation in Parliament today

MPs to debate Sri Lankas prevailing situation in Parliament today

April 8, 2026   06:51 am

An adjournment motion regarding the current situation in Sri Lanka, to be moved by the government is scheduled to be debated today (08) in Parliament.

Accordingly, the adjournment debate will take place from 11.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Parliament will convene at 9:30 a.m. as decided at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held yesterday under the chairmanship of the Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

According to the decision taken yesterday, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers. Thereafter, the time from 10.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2).

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