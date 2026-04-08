12-hour water cut in Padukka and several areas today

A 12-hour water cut will be imposed in Padukka and several areas today due to the prevailing dry weather conditions, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced.

Accordingly, the water cut will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Water Board noted the supply of water will be suspended for residents of Galagedara, Pinnawala, Wewelpana, Pitumpe, Meepe, Mawathagama, Padukka, Udumulla, Arukwatta, Weragala, Bope, Malagala, Kahawala, Millawa, Kotiyangoda, Poregedara, Angampitiya, Angammana, Meeriyagalla, and Yatawatura.

Meanwhile, the water cut imposed to Pelanwatta, Siddamulla, Arawwala, Niwanthidiya, Bokundara Road, Rathmaldeniya, Maharagama–Piliyandala Road, Moraketiya Road, Hiripitiya, Gorakapitiya Road, Niyandagala Road, Dolekade Junction, Kudamaduwa (along the 255 bus route), and Pubudu Mawatha (along the 255 bus route) at 8:00 p.m. yesterday is scheduled end at 8:00 a.m. today.

According to the NWSDB, the water production at the Labugama and Kalatuwawa treatment facilities has been reduced due to a rapid decline in reservoir water levels caused by the prolonged dry spell.

Officials stated that these two treatment plants supply water to the affected areas, making it necessary to impose water cuts on a temporary basis.

Residents in the affected areas have also been advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it sparingly during the interruption period.