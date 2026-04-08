CAA assures continuous Laugfs gas supply during festive period

CAA assures continuous Laugfs gas supply during festive period

April 8, 2026   07:41 am

Steps have been taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of Laugfs gas to consumers during the festive season, starting today (April 8), the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) announced.

A spokesperson for the Authority stated that, following instructions from the Minister of Trade, the company has been informed to comply with the relevant legal requirements.

Previously, Laugfs Gas Company announced that a shipment carrying 7,000 metric tons of gas had arrived at the Hambantota Port on April 6.

Accordingly, the company also confirmed that distribution of the gas stock to consumers will commence from today.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Consumer Affairs Authority, Asela Bandara noted that special raids and investigations will be launched during the festive season to monitor market activities and to take legal action against errant traders.

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