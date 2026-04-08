Iran and Oman to charge ships passing through Strait of Hormuz during ceasefire, state media says

Iran and Oman to charge ships passing through Strait of Hormuz during ceasefire, state media says

April 8, 2026   08:05 am

Iran and Oman plan to charge transit fees for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz during the two-week ceasefire, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The funds will be earmarked for reconstruction, Tasnim reported.

CNN has asked Oman’s foreign ministry for comment.

The strait has been effectively closed since the war began, with maritime tracking data showing that only about 5% of the pre-war volume of shipping is getting through. Some tankers have been able to pass through; for instance, Pakistan and India have negotiated with Iran for guaranteed passage of some of their flagged vessels.

Iran has reportedly been charging up to $2 million per vessel for passage trough Hormuz. It’s unclear if any ship operators have paid the fee.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies

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