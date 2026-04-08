LIOC increases diesel prices with effect from today

LIOC increases diesel prices with effect from today

April 8, 2026   08:24 am

Lanka IOC PLC (LIOC) has announced an increase in the prices of several fuel categories, effective from today (08).

According to LIOC, the price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 18, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 600 per litre.

Additionally, the company has also revised the prices of its premium products.

Lanka IOC prices of its premium fuel products as follows:

  • XtraGreen Diesel: Rs. 620 per litre 
  • XtraMile Diesel: Rs. 590 per litre 
  • XtraPremium Petrol: Rs. 465 per litre

 

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