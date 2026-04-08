Special notice from Dept. for Registration of Persons

The Department for Registration of Persons says efforts are currently underway to restore its computer system to resume normal operations.

In a statement, the Commissioner General of Registration of Persons, M.S.P. Suriyapperuma announced that, starting today (April 8), arrangements have been made to issue National Identity Cards (NICs) under the one-day service only for applicants with urgent requirements at the head office and regional offices.

However, the department stated that all other services—including verification of NIC details and translation into English for government and non-government institutions—will remain temporarily suspended.

Relevant institutions have been requested to adopt alternative methods during the period.

Accordingly, normal public services and other office operations at the head office and regional offices will not function until further notice.

The Department further noted that once the system is fully restored, all services will resume without interruption.