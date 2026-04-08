Israel says ceasefire with Iran doesnt include war in Lebanon against Hezbollah

Israel says ceasefire with Iran doesnt include war in Lebanon against Hezbollah

April 8, 2026   09:03 am

In a statement Wednesday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it supports Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, but that it doesn’t include the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

It said the ceasefire is subject to Iran immediately opening the Strait of Hormuz and stopping all attacks on the U.S., Israel and countries in the region.

The statement said Israel also supports U.S. efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear or missile threat.

Source: AP
--Agencies 

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