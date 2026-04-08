UN Secretary General welcomes ceasefire in Middle East

UN Secretary General welcomes ceasefire in Middle East

April 8, 2026   10:01 am

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire by the US and Iran, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday.

Guterres “calls on all the parties to the current conflict in the Middle East to comply with their obligations under international law and to abide by the terms of the ceasefire in order to pave the way toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region,” Dujarric said in a statement.

The statement came after US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

Guterres emphasized that an immediate end to hostilities is critical to protecting civilian lives and alleviating human suffering amid the ongoing crisis.

He also expressed appreciation for the mediation efforts led by Pakistan and other nations working to facilitate the ceasefire agreement, according to Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy Jean Arnault is in the region to support efforts toward lasting peace,” he added.

-- Agencies

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