Malaysia, Japan and Australia welcome US-Iran ceasefire

Leaders across Asia have welcomed a newly announced two-week ceasefire between the United States, Israel and Iran, expressing cautious optimism that it could pave the way for a broader resolution to the conflict in the Middle East.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed what he described as a “positive development,” referencing a proposed 10-point plan by Iran that has been received favorably by Washington.

“This proposal augurs well for the restoration of peace and stability, not only to the region but also the rest of the world,” he wrote on US social media company X.

Anwar emphasized that any lasting resolution should extend beyond Iran to include stability in Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen, while also calling for an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He praised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for “tireless and courageous diplomacy,” highlighting Islamabad’s role in engaging all sides.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara described the ceasefire as a “positive move,” stressing that meaningful de-escalation remains a top priority, according to Kyodo News.

Tokyo expressed hope that the temporary truce would lead to a final and lasting agreement.

Australia also welcomed the agreement by the US, Israel, and Iran to a two-week ceasefire to negotiate a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday.

“The Australian Government has been calling for de-escalation and an end to the conflict for some time now,” Albanese said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

Earlier, he had given Iran a deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and get oil and gas supplies flowing again by 8 pm Eastern Time (0000GMT Wednesday). If not, he threatened that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Albanese highlighted growing concerns over Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on commercial vessels, civilian infrastructure, and energy facilities, warning that these actions have triggered “unprecedented” disruptions to global energy supplies and rising oil and fuel prices.

“We have been clear the longer the war goes on, the more significant the impact on the global economy will be, and the greater the human cost,” he said.

Canberra added that it has been working closely with international partners to support diplomatic efforts aimed at reopening the vital shipping route and ensuring essential supplies reach vulnerable populations.

Australia also expressed appreciation for mediation efforts led by countries including Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia in advancing de-escalation.

“Australia wants to see the ceasefire upheld and a resolution to the conflict.

“We continue to call on all parties to uphold international humanitarian law and protect civilian life,” he added.

Source: Anadolu Agency

--Agencies