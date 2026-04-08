Catering and reception hall charges increased

The All Island Banquet Owners and Caterers Association has announced an increase in fees charged so far for reception halls and catering services with effect from today (08).

Speaking at a media briefing held today, the President of the Association, Akila Jayaratne noted that for new bookings from May, charges could increase by around 15%–20%.

The Association also noted that the decision was made due to the ongoing fuel crisis in the country and the imposition of VAT and that a 10% price increase will be applied to services that have already been booked.

The chairman further stated that their industry is facing a severe crisis due to rising costs of goods and the decision to revise charges was taken to protect the industry.

However, they added that if the government provides proper solutions or relief to their issues, they are prepared to reduce the increased charges again.