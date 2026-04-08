The Registrar General’s Department has launched a new call center and a modernized website to ensure efficient service to the general public.

The launch took place to coincide with the 161st anniversary of the Registrar General’s Department, one of Sri Lanka’s oldest state institutions, at the Department premises.

The event was held under the patronage of the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, Professor Chandana Abayarathne.

Speaking at the event, the Minister pointed out that the digitalization process is essential to overcome contemporary challenges. He noted that through this modernization program, the department expects to contribute directly to the government’s primary goal of digitalizing public services.

The Minister further stated that amidst various crises, such as rising fuel and gas prices affecting the country and the world, this initiative allows the public to access services from home instead of traveling long distances and waiting in queues at offices, it said.

The Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government, Ruwan Senarath participating in the event noted that the Registrar General’s Department is not merely a government office, but a place that secures the written history and legal identity of a citizen from birth to death.

The Call Center has been established using modern technology to provide a more efficient service to the public, along with a user-friendly website where information can be accessed in Sinhala, Tamil, and English. It was revealed that many people fall prey to middlemen due to the communication gap between the public service and citizens, leading to issues regarding the legality of documents.

By providing accurate information directly through the “1930” hotline and the new website, steps have been taken to provide a transparent service that eliminates such fraudulent activities, the Ministry said in a statement.

The new Call Center and website are also planned to provide solutions to problems faced by Sri Lankans living abroad regarding birth registrations, marriages with foreigners, and property matters.

The project, implemented with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), marks the beginning of a new technological transformation within Sri Lanka’s public administration system, according to the Ministry.