Scam Alert: Public warned over misuse of ID Office contact details

Scam Alert: Public warned over misuse of ID Office contact details

April 8, 2026   12:13 pm

The Department for Registration of Persons has issued a warning to the public regarding a group attempting to collect personal information by misusing the department’s official contact details.

The group is reportedly contacting individuals through the department’s telephone number and WhatsApp, posing as official representatives to obtain sensitive information.

Therefore, authorities have urged citizens not to share personal information with anyone calling from 0115 226 126 or any other unauthorized channels claiming to represent the department.

The Department emphasized that all official communications regarding identity documents and registration are conducted through verified channels and that individuals should remain vigilant against scams that exploit official contact information.

The public therefore has been urged to report any suspicious calls or messages to the department immediately to prevent identity theft and other fraudulent activities.

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