Dr. Sulakshana Jayawardena named acting BOI Chairman

The Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka has announced the appointment of Dr. Sulakshana Jayawardena as its acting Chairman.

A veteran of the Sri Lankan Administrative Service (SLAS) with over 23 years of distinguished experience, Dr. Jayawardena brings a wealth of expertise in public administration, policy formulation, and large-scale project management to the country’s premier investment promotion agency, a statement from the BOI said.

Dr. Jayawardena is widely recognized for his transformative work in the power and energy sector, where he has spent over two decades spearheading critical initiatives. His career is marked by significant contributions to Renewable Energy Development, driving the transition toward sustainable power sources and implementing national improvements in energy conservation.

As acting Chairman, Dr. Jayawardena is poised to leverage his extensive administrative experience to further the BOI’s mission of attracting high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI) and fostering a business-friendly environment in Sri Lanka, statement noted.