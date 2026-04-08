Israel tells people in Lebanese city to evacuate immediately

The Israeli military has issued a new evacuation order for people living in the Lebanese city of Tyre, in the country’s south.

It says to “evacuate your homes immediately” and move north of the Zahrani River “to ensure your safety”.

As a reminder, Israel earlier said it supported the ceasefire, but it “does not include Lebanon”. However, Iran and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who helped negotiate the ceasefire, both have said the deal covers Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting the Iranian proxy Hezbollah.

Source: BBC

--Agencies