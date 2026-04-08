12-hour water cut announced for several areas in Mattegoda tomorrow

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced a 12-hour water cut for Mattegoda and surrounding areas tomorrow (09).

Accordingly, a 12-hour water cut will be imposed in Mattegoda and its surrounding areas from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The supply of water will be suspended for the residents of Mattegoda, Brahmanagama, Kirigampamunuwa, Deepangoda, Polgasowita Road, Kudamaduwa and Pubudu Mawatha.

The NWSDB added that the water cut is being imposed due to the prevailing dry weather conditions, which have led to limitations in water supply.