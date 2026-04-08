Hezbollah halts attacks on Israel after US-Iran ceasefire

Hezbollah halts attacks on Israel after US-Iran ceasefire

April 8, 2026   12:58 pm

Hezbollah has stopped its attacks on Israeli troops and its territory since the US-Iran ceasefire announcement, sources close to the group have told the Reuters news agency.

The Iranian-backed militant group reportedly halted fire in the early hours of this morning after Donald Trump’s comments on the agreement.

This comes as the Israeli military has issued new evacuation orders for civilians in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based.

As we’ve been reporting, Israel said overnight the US and Iran’s two-week ceasefire agreement did not include Lebanon.

Hezbollah will issue a statement outlining its formal position ⁠on the ceasefire - and on Benjamin Netanyahu’s assertion ⁠that Lebanon is not included in it, the sources said. 

Source: Sky News
--Agencies 
 

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