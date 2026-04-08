Renovated Colombo Pettah Central Bus Stand declared opened

Renovated Colombo Pettah Central Bus Stand declared opened

April 8, 2026   01:04 pm

The newly renovated Pettah Central Bus Stand has been officially opened to the public today (08).

The event was attended by Minister of Transport and Highways Bimal Rathnayake, Deputy Minister Prasanna Gunasena and the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe, among others.

The renovation was carried out under the government’s Clean Sri Lanka initiative, with the aim of improving facilities and enhancing convenience for commuters using the bus stand.

Under the first phase of the project, key developments included the refurbishment of terminal buildings, the establishment of a new information center, upgrades to sanitation facilities and improvements to the surrounding environment.

The Sri Lanka Air Force contributed manpower to support the renovation efforts.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport announced that renovation work at the Colombo Fort Railway Station is scheduled to commence tomorrow (09).

The project, funded jointly by the Asian Development Bank and the government, is estimated to cost over Rs. 2.1 billion. Authorities expect the renovation to be completed within 15 months.

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