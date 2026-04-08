Sri Lanka assures fullest support to ensure peace and stability in Middle East

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has affirmed that Sri Lanka, both as an individual nation and collectively with others will extend its fullest possible support within the framework of international law, towards ensuring peace, security, and stability in the Middle East.

This was conveyed during a meeting between the Council of Arab Ambassadors accredited to Sri Lanka and President Dissanayake held today (08) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the discussion, the ambassadors briefed the President on the challenges faced by countries in the Middle East amid the prevailing conflict situation, particularly the threats posed to peace, security, and stability in the region, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

The President noted that Sri Lanka looks forward to the early restoration of peace in the Middle East. He also expressed concern over attacks targeting countries in the region that are not directly involved in the conflict, and firmly stated that such attacks are not condoned under any circumstances.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake further expressed appreciation for the support extended to Sri Lanka by Middle Eastern countries, especially their contributions towards meeting energy requirements, as well as their role in providing foreign employment opportunities and supporting the tourism industry, the PMD noted.

Noting that a large number of Sri Lankan workers are employed in Middle Eastern countries, the President also conveyed his gratitude for the attention given to ensuring their safety in the current conflict situation, the PMD added.

Among those present at the meeting were the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Sri Lanka and Head of the Council of Arab Ambassadors, Khaled Nasser Sulaiman Al Ameri; Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Hamoud Nasser Alkahtani; Ambassador of Oman, Ahmed Ali Saeed Al Rashdi; Ambassador of Egypt, Adel Ibrahim; Ambassador of Palestine, Ihab I.M. Khalil; Ambassador of Qatar, Hamad Mohammed Abdullah Al-Sanad Al-Dosari; Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Iraq in Colombo, Anmar A.A. Al-Emin; Acting Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Kuwait in Colombo, Abdullah A.M.A. Almuhana; and Chargé d’Affaires of the Libyan Embassy in Colombo, Faek B.T. Aboud.