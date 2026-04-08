More than 15 countries planning to facilitate Strait of Hormuz access, Macron says

More than 15 countries planning to facilitate Strait of Hormuz access, Macron says

April 8, 2026   02:13 pm

French President Emmanuel Macron said about 15 countries were planning to facilitate the resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil supply usually flows, after a ceasefire between the United States ⁠and Iran was announced.

“About 15 countries are currently mobilised and are participating in the planning, under France’s leadership, to enable the implementation of this strictly defensive mission in coordination with Iran to facilitate the resumption of traffic,” Macron said on Wednesday, speaking at the ⁠start of his meeting on defence with advisers and members of his cabinet.

Macron said he welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and the United ⁠States, but added the situation in Lebanon remained critical and called for Lebanon to be included ⁠in the deal. France maintains close ties with Lebanon, a former protectorate.

“Our wish in ⁠this context is to be assured that the ceasefire fully includes Lebanon,” Macron said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

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