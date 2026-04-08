Kuwait Airways to recommence Colombo operations from Apr. 15

Kuwait Airways, the national carrier of the State of Kuwait, will officially commence flight operations to Colombo from April 15.

The new service is expected to support increasing travel demand while offering passengers improved convenience and access to Kuwait Airways’ growing international network.

The service will operate on a weekly basis every Wednesday as per the schedule below:

Departure Kuwait: 01:30 hrs

Arrival Colombo: 18:05 hrs

Departure Colombo: 19:05 hrs

Arrival Kuwait: 03:30 hrs

In addition to launching operations, Kuwait Airways has also decided to offer a complimentary (free of charge) Saudi Arabia Transit Visa facility for eligible passengers, further enhancing travel flexibility for those transiting via Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Airways said in a statement.